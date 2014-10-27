FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerging market stock and bond flows at 2014 low in October-IIF
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 27, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Emerging market stock and bond flows at 2014 low in October-IIF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Emerging markets attracted only $1 billion in portfolio flows in October, the lowest since the start of 2014 and a sharp drop from $10.5 billion last month, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Monday.

The data from Washington-based finance industry body, which publishes a monthly report on portfolio investments into emerging markets, showed $9.2 billion fled emerging equities in October after $6.8 billion of inflows last month.

But bond flows increased to $10 billion, compared to $3.6 billion in September.

A sharp increase in global risk aversion was to blame for the drop in equity flows, IIF chief economist Charles Collyns said in the study.

“At the same time, weaker global growth prospects have led investors to anticipate an even more gradual Fed exit, which we estimate to have boosted bond inflows,” he said.

He was referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve which is widely expected to end its stimulus programme this week.

Earlier this month, the IIF estimated that total private capital flows to emerging markets would likely reach $1.162 trillion in 2014 and $1.158 trillion next year.

Reporting By Liisa Tuhkanen. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.