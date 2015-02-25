CORRECTED-BRIEF-Avago Technologies to acquire Emulex for $8 per share in cash

(Corrects to say Avago Technologies is acquiring Emulex) Feb 25 (Reuters) - Emulex Corp : * Avago Technologies Limited to acquire Emulex Corporation for $8 per share in cash * Says deal expected to be immediately accretive to Avago’s EPS, on a non-GAAP basis * Says Avago expects to fund the transaction with cash available on its balance sheet * Says deal for about $606 million * Says Emulex to operate as a business unit within Avago’s enterprise storage segment * Says agreement has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies * Says deal for $609 million net of cash and debt acquired * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage