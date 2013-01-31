Emulex third-quarter forecast misses Wall Street estimates

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Storage equipment maker Emulex Corp forecast third-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down about 6 percent in trading after the bell.

Emulex said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of between 12 cents and 14 cents per share on revenue of $110 million to $114 million.

Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $117.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Emulex shares were at $7.20 in extended trading after closing at $7.64 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.