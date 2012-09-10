FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain savings banks sell 5 pct of Enagas
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Spain savings banks sell 5 pct of Enagas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spanish savings banks are selling a 5 percent stake in the country’s gas grid operator Enagas , banks Credit Suisse and Santander , managers of the sale, said on Monday.

In a statement to the stock exchange regulator, the banks said they were carrying out an accelerated book-built offer on behalf of the investment group Sagane Inversiones that was not expected to take more than a day.

Sagane is a company formed by savings bank Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha.

Caja Murcia and Caja Granada are now part of Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), while Caja Castilla La Mancha was integrated into Liberbank. Both BMN and Liberbank are part of a group of lenders which may have to be recapitalised with public money as part of an up-to-100-billion-euro European plan to shore up Spain’s troubled banks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.