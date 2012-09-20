Enagas 500 mln euro bond issue heavily oversubscribed

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spanish gas distributor Enagas has booked over 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of orders on a five-year 500 million euro bond issue at a guidance price of midswaps plus 335 basis points, IFR reported.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, said on Thursday lead banks on the issue were Barclays, BBVA, Caixa, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Societe Generale.

Enagas is the latest in a slew of Spanish companies that have rushed to issue debt after the European Central Bank's plan to buy sovereign debt of countries which requested aid brought financing costs down for euro zone peripheries. ($1 = 0.7658 euro)