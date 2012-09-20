FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Enagas easily sells 500 mln euro 5-yr bond
#Credit Markets
September 20, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Enagas easily sells 500 mln euro 5-yr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds final price)

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spanish gas distributor Enagas easily sold 500 million euros ($647.60 million) of a bond maturing Oct. 5, 2017 with a 4.25 percent coupon on Thursday, booking orders of over four billion euros, IFR reported.

The Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service said the bond sold for midswaps plus 335 basis points and was handled by lead banks Barclays, BBVA, Caixa, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Societe Generale.

Enagas is the latest in a slew of Spanish companies rushing to issue debt after the European Central Bank’s plan to buy sovereign debt of countries which requested aid brought financing costs down for euro zone peripheries. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)

