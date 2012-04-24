FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Enagas Q1 core profit up 4 pct
April 24, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Enagas Q1 core profit up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas posted a 4 percent rise in first quarter core earnings to 214.2 million euros ($281 million)on Tuesday, boosted by the consolidation of the Gaviota gas storage facility in northern Spain.

Enagas, which is paid by the Spanish state for the assets it connects to the grid, posted a net profit of 86.7 million euros in the first quarter to March, up 0.8 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

