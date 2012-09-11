FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain Enagas shares suspended after 5 pct stake sale
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Spain Enagas shares suspended after 5 pct stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish stock market regulator suspended shares in the country’s gas grid operator Enagas on Tuesday after the announced sale on Monday of a 5 percent stake in the company by Spanish savings banks seeking capital.

Banks Credit Suisse and Santander, managers of sale, said on Monday they were carrying out a private placement on behalf of investment group Sagane Inversiones, a company formed by savings banks Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha.

Shares closed at 15.7 euros on Monday. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Carlos Castellanos)

