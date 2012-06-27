FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enagas, Elecnor to build $270 mln Mexico pipeline
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

Enagas, Elecnor to build $270 mln Mexico pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with engineering and infrastructure firm Elecnor to build a $270 million gas pipeline in Mexico.

In a statement, Enagas said the project has received $50 million from a Spanish government fund for the internationalization of Spanish companies (FIEM) and a loan from Mexican public bank Banobras and private bank Banamex-Citigroup.

The 160 kilometre-long pipeline will carry natural gas from the state of Tlaxcala to Morelos in central Mexico and is expected to operate in mid-2013, it said. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Clare Kane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.