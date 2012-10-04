FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares suspended in Enagas after Liberbank sells 5 pct stake
October 4, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Shares suspended in Enagas after Liberbank sells 5 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Share trading in Spanish gas distributor Enagas was suspended on Thursday after Liberbank said on Wednesday it would sell a 5 percent stake in the company, the stock market regulator said.

Shares would resume trading again at 0800 GMT, the regulator said in a statement.

According to traders the placement in Enagas shares would be made at around 15.3 euros a share versus Wednesday’s closing price of 16.015 euros. Barclays is leading the placement of the Enagas stake. (Reporting by Nigel Davies and Jose Elias Rodriguez)

