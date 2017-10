MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A group of Spanish savings banks sold its 5 percent stake in gas distributor Enagas on Tuesday for 175 million euros ($224 million), or 14.7 euros per share, stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.

Banks Credit Suisse and Santander managed the sale on behalf of investment group Sagane Inversiones, a company formed by savings banks Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)