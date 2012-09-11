UPDATE 1-Spanish savings banks sell 5 pct of Enagas for 175 mln eur

* Savings banks sell 5 percent at 14.7 euros per share

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A group of Spanish savings banks sold its 5 percent stake in gas distributor Enagas on Tuesday for 175 million euros($224 million) to raise capital, in a move likely to be mirrored by other cash-strapped shareholders.

Spain’s struggling banks are starting to sell off their industrial holdings ahead of a European rescue comprising a 100 billion euro credit line as they seek to maximise capital before using any taxpayer funds.

“We see a high risk of more (Enagas) stakes being sold soon,” Espirito Santo Research said in a note to clients.

It tipped the Spanish government’s 5 percent stake held through state holding company SEPI and 5 percent stakes held by savings banks BBK and Cajastur as next on the slate.

Banks Credit Suisse and Santander managed the sale on Tuesday on behalf of investment group Sagane Inversiones, a company formed by savings banks Caja Murcia, Caja Granada and Caja Castilla La Mancha.

The sale was made at 14.7 euros per share, implying a 5 percent discount to Enagas’s closing share price on Monday, the banks said in a statement to the stock market regulator.

Enagas’s shares were trading 7.2 percent lower at 14.6 euros by 0941 GMT. Trading in the stock had been suspended before the market opened but resumed once the sale was completed. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)