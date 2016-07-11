FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Order book for ENAV's share sale covered on first day of offer - sources
July 11, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Order book for ENAV's share sale covered on first day of offer - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - The order book for the initial public offering of Italian air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI is already covered on the first day of its share sale, four sources said on Monday.

"The order book is already covered, including the greenshoe," one of the sources said.

ENAV will be the first direct state asset sale of the year by the Italian treasury and the offer could raise more than 800 million euros, out of a planned total of 8 billion euros in privatisations by the government in 2016.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global coordinators for the IPO, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisers for ENAV.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin

