UPDATE 1-Italian air traffic controller's IPO order book covered - sources

(Adds comments on dividend yield, investors from roadshow)

By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - The privatisation of Italy's air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI has got off to a good start with the order book for its initial public share offer covered on the first day of the institutional offer, four sources close to matter said on Monday.

ENAV will be the first direct state asset sale of the year for the Italian treasury and the offer could raise more than 800 million euros ($880 million). It is part of a wider national privatisation plan which is aimed at raising a total of 8 billion euros and cutting the country's debt.

The government, sole owner of the group, decided last week to press on with the sale of up to 47 percent of the company, undeterred by market volatility triggered by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"The order book is already covered, including the greenshoe (option to offer additional shares)," one of the sources said.

The prospect of a generous dividend on 2016 results was one of the factors attracting investors, along with a fair price, according to Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Banca Ifigest.

ENAV has pledged to pay 95 million euros on this year's results. The price range for the offer was set at 2.9 euros to 3.5 euros per share, valuing the group at between 1.6 billion and 1.9 billion euros.

If successful, the IPO would mark the first listing of a European national air traffic controller, although not the first privatisation.

Before a sell-off in Italian shares following the surprise Brexit vote, banks advising the treasury had indicated the company could be worth between 1.8 billion and 2.5 billion euros.

"Based on the price indicated for the IPO, the expected dividend yield is 5 to 6 percent," Stefano Rangone, general director at Mediobanca, one of the IPO's global coordinators, said on Monday at a public event marking the beginning of the sale.

At the same event ENAV's Chief Executive Patrizia Neri said the group had attracted "widespread interest from long-term investors" during the pre-marketing phase ended last week.

Neri said that the bulk of the company's revenues comes from fees set by the European Commission under a multi-year programme running until 2019, giving investors a clear idea of future financial prospects.

Last year the group's revenue rose 1.7 percent to reach 850 million euros. Core earnings were up 9 percent to 243 million euros, while net debt stood at 189 million euros at the end of 2015.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse are global coordinators for the IPO together with Mediobanca, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisers for ENAV. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)