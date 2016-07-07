Italy's ENAV files request to list on Milan's bourse

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italian air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse, the company said on Thursday, after securing approval for its initial public offering documents from market watchdog Consob.

The treasury, which is the sole owner of ENAV, plans to list 49 percent of ENAV in July as part of a broader privatisation programme aimed at raising 8 billion euros ($8.9 billion) in total by the end of the year.

The IPO is expected to start next week, a few days later than initially planned, after Britain's vote to leave the European Union unsettled financial markets. ($1 = 0.9028 euros)