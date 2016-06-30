FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Italy's ENAV aims to launch IPO roadshow on July 11 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italian air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI is pressing on with its plan to list in Milan and, if market conditions allow, aims to start a roadshow for its initial public offering on July 11, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The listing of 49 percent of ENAV's is part of a wider 8 billion euro ($8.9 billion) Italian privatisation plan aimed at cutting the country's debts.

Banks involved in the listing have valued ENAV at between 1.8 billion and 2.5 billion euros.

Italy's treasury, which is the sole owner of the air traffic controller, planned to start the roadshow next week, but market jitters after the British referendum caused a delay.

"The goal is to go public by July," one of the sources said.

$1 = 0.9005 euros Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini

