a year ago
Shares in Italy's ENAV open up 9 pct in first day of trading
July 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Shares in Italy's ENAV open up 9 pct in first day of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian air traffic controller ENAV rose more than 9 percent at the market open on Tuesday, its first day of trading on Milan's bourse.

The Italian government sold 47 percent of the group last week in a deal that will net up to 834 million euros ($918 million), as part of a programme of privatisations to help bring down its huge public debt.

At 0709 GMT, shares were trading at 3.62 euros, 9.7 percent higher than its listing price of 3.30 euros. ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
