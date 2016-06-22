Italy's ENAV IPO going well - Economy ministry official

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - The pre-marketing phase for the listing of Italy's ENAV is going well and the treasury is not worried about market turbulence ahead of Britain's referendum on EU membership, a senior official for the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Italy is aiming to sell up to 49 percent of the company in July as part of plans to raise an ambitious 8 billion euros ($9 billion) from privatisations this year.

"This is an infrastructure and its shares have sold well even if there is volatility and turbulence on the markets," Fabrizio Pagani said.

Banks involved in the initial public offering (IPO) of ENAV have valued the Italian air traffic controller at anywhere from 1.8 billion to 2.5 billion euros ahead of its planned listing on the Milan bourse next month. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini)