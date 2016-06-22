FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's ENAV IPO going well - Economy ministry official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Italy's ENAV IPO going well - Economy ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - The pre-marketing phase for the listing of Italy's ENAV is going well and the treasury is not worried about market turbulence ahead of Britain's referendum on EU membership, a senior official for the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Italy is aiming to sell up to 49 percent of the company in July as part of plans to raise an ambitious 8 billion euros ($9 billion) from privatisations this year.

"This is an infrastructure and its shares have sold well even if there is volatility and turbulence on the markets," Fabrizio Pagani said.

Banks involved in the initial public offering (IPO) of ENAV have valued the Italian air traffic controller at anywhere from 1.8 billion to 2.5 billion euros ahead of its planned listing on the Milan bourse next month. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.