FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's ENAV files request to list on Milan bourse
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Italy's ENAV files request to list on Milan bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - Italian air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI said on Wednesday it had filed a request to list on the Milan bourse as the government-owned group prepares for a partial privatisation.

Italy’s treasury wants to sell up to 49 percent of ENAV by the end of June as part of efforts to raise funds to cut the country’s public debt and make public companies more efficient.

The government targets 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in privatisation revenues this year. The sale of the stake in ENAV could fetch around 800 million euros, according to Italian newspapers.

ENAV posted a near 2 percent rise in 2015 revenues to 850 million euros. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 9 percent to 243 million euros.

$1 = 0.8781 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.