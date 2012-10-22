FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Emirates NBD still in talks with c.bank on loan curbs
October 22, 2012 / 11:07 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai Emirates NBD still in talks with c.bank on loan curbs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dubai lender Emirates NBD is in discussions with the United Arab Emirates central bank over new lending limits on banks, its chief executive said on Monday, after the deadline to meet the requirements passed on Sept. 30.

“We are talking on a continued basis with the central bank to get to a satisfactory situation. The deadline has passed and the discussions are still ongoing and we hope to conclude them in the near future,” chief executive Rick Pudner told reporters in a conference call after the bank’s third-quarter earnings.

Pudner said the bank forecast its net loan growth for 2012 at 5 to 6 percent, while the outlook for lending growth next year was also conservative, at 4 to 5 percent.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank, expects the $10 billion debt restructuring underway at Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai Holding, to take another three to six months to complete, with final terms still “uncertain”, Ben Franz-Marwick, the bank’s head of investor relations, said on the call. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

