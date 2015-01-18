UPDATE 1-Emirates NBD Q4 profit jumps 82 pct, reclassifies Dubai World loans

* Dubai’s largest bank meets analysts’ forecasts

* Reclassifies Dubai World loans as performing

* Move helps coverage ratio for bad loans reach 100 pct

* Board recommends annual dividend of 0.35 dirham per share

* Strong growth in Egypt operations (Adds detail, context and quote)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest bank, on Sunday reported an 82 percent leap in fourth-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts, because of strong growth across its business as the emirate’s economy boomed.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.23 billion dirhams ($335 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 673 million dirhams in the same period of 2013.

An average of four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a profit of 1.25 billion dirhams for the quarter.

The bank said its balance sheet in 2014 was strengthened by its reclassification of exposure to state-controlled conglomerate Dubai World, which has been restructuring its debt, as performing. This helped its coverage ratio for bad loans reach 100.3 percent at the end of 2014.

ENBD is Dubai World’s biggest creditor with exposure of 8.54 billion dirhams, according to its third-quarter investor presentation. Last week Dubai World said it had won 73 percent creditor consent for a $14.6 billion debt restructuring deal that would involve early repayment of some debt and extension of a big 2018 repayment to 2022.

The Dubai bank said its net profit for all of 2014 rose 58 percent to 5.14 billion dirhams.

For the year, net interest income climbed 17 percent to 9.5 billion dirhams as the bank focused on growing its assets within higher margin retail and Islamic businesses.

Non-interest income reached 4.9 billion dirhams, up 33 percent, because of higher income from trade finance, foreign exchange and brokerage businesses and asset management, as well as gains from property and investment sales.

Like other Dubai banks, ENBD’s earnings have been given a lift in recent quarters by a resurgence of the Dubai economy, which has been boosted by a strengthening property market and an easing of debt troubles after a financial crisis.

“It is important to note that each part of the business delivered year-on-year revenue growth,” Hesham Abdulla al-Qassim, vice chairman of ENBD, said in the statement.

ENBD’s board of directors recommended an annual dividend of 0.35 dirham per share for 2014, up from 0.25 dirham in the year-earlier period.

Total revenues at its Egyptian operations last year rose 16 percent to 706 million dirhams, while deposits also climbed 16 percent to 10.2 billion dirhams and net profit totalled 232 million dirhams. It was ENBD’s first full year of ownership of its Egypt operations, after it bought the business from BNP Paribas for $500 million in 2013. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)