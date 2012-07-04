FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates Islamic Bank eyes $500 mln sukuk; strong demand seen
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 7:52 AM / 5 years ago

Emirates Islamic Bank eyes $500 mln sukuk; strong demand seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Emirates Islamic Bank, the sharia-compliant arm of Dubai lender Emirates NBD, has set final guidance for its $500 million sukuk, lead arrangers said on Wednesday.

Guidance for the profit rate was revised to a spread of 315 basis points over midswaps, with a margin of 5 basis points on both sides. On Tuesday, the bank issued initial price talk in the area of 330 basis points over midswaps.

The tightening indicates strong demand for the deal, with orderbooks at around $3.75 billion, according to lead arrangers.

Books are due to close at 0800 GMT Wednesday, and the sukuk could price thereafter.

Emirates NBD Capital, Credit Agricole, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered Plc are arranging the transaction.� (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

