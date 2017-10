CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it will shut a major U.S. Midwest oil pipeline for two days of planned maintenance starting July 24.

The outage of the 609,000 barrel a day Line 6A will not affect shippers because the work is scheduled, Enbridge spokesman Graham White said in an email.

Line 6A extends to Griffith, Indiana, from Superior, Wisconsin.