Enbridge rations space on lines 5 and 6B next month
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Enbridge rations space on lines 5 and 6B next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Thursday it will ration space on two pipelines within its mainline system in March.

The company, whose lines carry the bulk of Canada’s crude oil exports to the United States, said shipments on its 231,000 barrel per day line 6B between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario, will be apportioned by 37 percent next month, meaning shippers will only be able to move 63 percent of their hoped-for volumes.

Line 5, which carries up to 491,000 bpd from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, will be apportioned by 8 percent in March.

