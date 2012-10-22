FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge to buy some gas facilities from Encana
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Enbridge to buy some gas facilities from Encana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s second-largest pipeline company, said it will buy certain gas facilities from Encana Corp in the Peace River Arch region in northwestern Alberta as it looks to strengthen its gathering and compression business.

The deal also includes facilities under construction.

Enbridge said its total investment in the region is expected to be about C$264 million after these facilities are completed in 2013.

Encana, Canada’s biggest gas producer, has been shifting to more valuable oil and liquids-rich gas production with dry gas prices under pressure due to an oversupply of the fuel in North America.

“This agreement in the Peace River Arch region represents another step in the execution of our strategy to establish a strong position in the Canadian midstream business,” said Leon Zupan, president of Enbridge’s gas pipelines unit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.