Enbridge restarts Alberta Clipper pipeline after spill
#Market News
January 19, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Enbridge restarts Alberta Clipper pipeline after spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc restarted its 450,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alberta Clipper pipeline after an oil spill at a Saskatchewan pump station prompted the company to shut down the line.

Enbridge said it restarted the pipeline, part of the Enbridge Mainline, the largest single source of U.S. oil imports, around 9:20 p.m. MT on Saturday (0420 GMT Sunday). The restart occurred 10-1/2 hours after the pipeline was shut down.

The estimated 125-barrel-spill occurred at the Rowatt pump station, located south of Regina, and was mostly contained to the facility, the company said. Some spray landed on an adjacent farm field and has been cleaned up.

Enbridge is investigating the incident along with Canadian energy regulators.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
