Enbridge still sees Thursday restart for Line 64
March 7, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 6 years

Enbridge still sees Thursday restart for Line 64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc still expects to restart the remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline on Thursday, but the company’s Canadian oil export system may still face slowed volumes or even outages to manage volumes, a spokeswoman said.

The 318,000 barrel a day Line 64 has been shut since a deadly vehicle accident on Saturday damaged an above-ground section of the line near New Lenox, Illinois. The westernmost part of the same segment, Line 14, resumed operations on Tuesday.

