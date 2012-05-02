FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Enbridge takes writedown on New Brunswick gas unit
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Enbridge takes writedown on New Brunswick gas unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it will take a C$262 million ($265 million) after tax charge on value of its New Brunswick gas-distribution unit after the provincial government cut the rates the company can charge consumers.

Enbridge, Canada’s No. 2 pipeline company and its largest gas distributor, said the rates that came into effect on April 16 cut the value of its C$460 million investment in the province.

New Brunswick’s government moved to limit rates because, it claimed, the province’s consumers are now paying among the highest natural gas rates in North America and have not benefited from decade-low prices for the fuel because prices are tied to alternative fuels like heating oil.

Enbridge shares fell 35 Canadian cents to C$40.94 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.