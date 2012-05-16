Enbridge plans major Canada, U.S. oil pipeline expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc kicked off more than C$3 billion ($3 billion) of oil pipeline expansions on Wednesday, with the bulk of the investment going to plans to transport large volumes of western Canadian crude to Eastern refineries.

Enbridge, already the largest transporter of Canadian oil exports, said much of the expansion would support the reversal in flow direction of a pipeline between Sarnia, Ontario, and Montreal. The massive project would include additions of capacity to the company’s mainline in Canada and the U.S. Midwest with an in-service target of 2014.