UPDATE 1-Enbridge rations capacity on U.S. oil pipelines
October 23, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Enbridge rations capacity on U.S. oil pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc 
said on Tuesday it will ration capacity on several of its U.S.
Midwest oil pipelines in November after nominations from its
shippers exceeded capacity.
    Enbridge, whose pipelines carry most Canadian crude exports
to the United States, said its Line 5 is apportioned by 17
percent; Lines 6A, 62, and 64 are apportioned by 15 percent; and
6B is apportioned by 8 percent.
    The pipelines, between Wisconsin and southern Ontario, make
up much of Enbridge's U.S. network, which carries more than 2
million barrels a day.
  
    Enbridge spokesman Graham White declined to specify reasons
for the apportionment, which occurs when shippers seek to move
more crude on pipelines than available capacity. The operators
ration capacity when there is a glut of crude, maintenance on
the system or a combination of the two.

