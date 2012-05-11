FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge plans $1.3 bln Line 6B replacement
May 11, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Enbridge plans $1.3 bln Line 6B replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s No. 2 pipeline company, expects to spend $1.3 billion replacing 160 miles of its Line 6B pipeline in Michigan, a project that will nearly double the line’s capacity to 500,000 barrels per day, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has been replacing portions of Line 6B since it ruptured in July 2010, spilling more 20,000 barrels of crude into a Michigan river system.

The company is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission for permission to replace 110 miles (178 kilometers) of 30-inch pipeline between Griffith, Indiana, and Stockbridge, Michigan, with a new 36-inch line. A 50-mile stretch of line between Ortonville, Michigan and the St. Clair river will be replaced by 30-inch line.

Line 6B now handles 231,000 barrels per day but shipped 283,000 bpd prior to the spill.

