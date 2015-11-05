FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian pipeline company Enbridge buys stake in UK wind farm
November 5, 2015

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge buys stake in UK wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, said it had bought a 24.9 percent stake in an offshore wind energy project in the United Kingdom for C$750 million ($570 million).

The Rampion project located off the UK Sussex coast is being constructed by a unit of utility company E.ON SE, which owns a 50.1 percent stake in the 400 megawatt (MW) project.

UK Green Investment Bank Plc holds a 25 percent interest, Enbridge said on Thursday. ($1 = 1.3164 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
