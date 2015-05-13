Enbridge to pay $75 mln to settle 2010 oil spill -Michigan officials

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Enbridge Energy and its affiliated will pay $75 million to settle a 2010 oil spill into Michigan’s Talmadge Creek and Kalamazoo River that dumped 800,000 gallons of oil, state officials said on Wednesday.

“The agreement will finalize cleanup and restoration requirements for areas affected by the spill,” that stemmed from an Enbridge owned and operated pipeline, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Director Dan Wyant said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)