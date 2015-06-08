FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US says Enbridge to pay $4 mln, restore area hit by 2010 oil spill
June 8, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 2 years ago

US says Enbridge to pay $4 mln, restore area hit by 2010 oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday filed a proposed settlement requiring Enbridge Inc to complete natural resource restoration projects and pay about $4 million following its 2010 oil pipeline spill in Michigan, the Justice Department said.

The July 2010 spill dumped 800,000 gallons of oil and affected 38 miles of Michigan’s Kalamazoo River. Enbridge, Canada’s largest pipeline company, last month reached a settlement with state officials to pay $75 million over the incident. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)

