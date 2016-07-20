FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge to pay $62 mln fine, $120 mln costs for Michigan spill -report
July 20, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Enbridge to pay $62 mln fine, $120 mln costs for Michigan spill -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency will fine Enbridge Inc $62 million for a 2010 oil spill that released crude oil into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan, a Michigan TV station reported Wednesday, citing a source.

The Canadian pipeline company will also be forced to pay around $120 million to prevent future spills, 24 Hour News 8 reported, citing an unidentified source.

The July 2010 spill dumped 800,000 gallons of oil and affected 38 miles (61 km) of the Kalamazoo River. Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, last year reached a settlement with state officials to pay $75 million over the incident. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
