FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Enbridge reduces costs of oil sands pipelines by C$400 mln
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Enbridge reduces costs of oil sands pipelines by C$400 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline operator, said on Thursday it plans to boost the size of two lines carrying crude from the oil sands while shaving C$400 million ($320.4 million) from their original price tag.

The company said two planned regional lines, the Athabasca Twin and Wood Buffalo extension projects, will now cost a combined C$2.6 billion, down from its prior C$3 billion estimate.

The pipe diameter of the Wood Buffalo Extension project, running 100 kms (62 miles) from its Cheecham terminal in the oil sands to its Kirby Lake terminal, will be boosted to 36 inches from a planned 30-inch diameter, while the Athabasca Twin which carries crude from Cheecham to the Hardisty, Alberta, storage center, will add pumping capacity to raise its throughput to 800,000 barrels per day from 450,000 bpd.

The lines are being expanded to handle oil shipped from Suncor Energy Inc’s planned Fort Hills oil sands project.

The company said that the projects will be in service by the fourth quarter of 2017. ($1 = 1.2486 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.