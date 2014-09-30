FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-CORRECTED-Enbridge boosts capital growth plan to C$44 billion
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-Enbridge boosts capital growth plan to C$44 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats.)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc has boosted its capital growth plan to C$44 billion ($39.3 billion) through 2018, with Canada’s largest pipeline operator looking to rebalance its asset mix to include more gas after its current oil pipeline build out.

Speaking at an investor event in Toronto, chief executive Al Monaco said that the industry will continue to face challenges building new pipelines, but that the company must “manage through” those challenges. (1 US dollar = 1.1205 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.