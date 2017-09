Dec 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, raised its quarterly dividend by 14 percent to 53 Canadian cents per share.

Enbridge also expects 2016 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the range of C$4.4 billion to C$4.8 billion enterprise-wide. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)