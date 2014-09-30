FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge says Line 9 to re-enter service in early November
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Enbridge says Line 9 to re-enter service in early November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, said on Tuesday it expects Line 9, carrying about 300,000 barrels per day crude oil from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal, will be in service in early November.

The company has reversed the flow of the pipeline in order to take Western Canadian crude to refiners in Eastern Canada.

In presentations to the company’s annual investor day in Toronto, Enbridge also said it expects to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the contentious Northern Gateway pipeline project, carrying Alberta crude oil to a port on British Columbia’s northern Coast, in 2015.

Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by Scott Haggett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.