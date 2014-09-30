FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge says new Bakken pipeline delayed until 2017
September 30, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Enbridge says new Bakken pipeline delayed until 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it does not expect its planned Sandpiper oil pipeline taking crude from the Bakken oilfield to its mainline system to be in service until 2017, a year later than originally forecast.

Speaking to reporters following the company’s annual investor day in Toronto, Al Monaco, Enbridge’s chief executive, said the delay was caused by the Minnesota regulator’s decision to split a review of the need for the line and its routing into two separate hearings.

Sandpiper will add a new, 225,000 barrel per day line, running from Beaver Lodge, North Dakota to Clearbrook, Minnesota, and a 375,000 bpd line from Clearbrook to Superior, Wisconsin, where it will meet Enbridge’s massive mainline system, which carries the bulk of Canada’s crude exports to Midwest refiners. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

