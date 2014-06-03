FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge imposes mid-month apportionment on two crude pipelines - sources
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Enbridge imposes mid-month apportionment on two crude pipelines - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc imposed mid-month apportionment on two of its pipelines on Tuesday, market sources said, further rationing how much crude shippers can transport between Canada and the United States in June.

Four market sources told Reuters that Enbridge had apportioned Line 4, which can carry 796,000 barrels per day of heavy crude between Edmonton, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin, by an additional 6 percent.

Line 4, which was shut for two days last month following a power outage, had already been apportioned in June.

Sources said Enbridge had also apportioned the 450,000 bpd Line 67 between Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin, by 6 percent.

The extra rationing only applies to crude travelling past Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, meaning nominated volumes upstream of that point will be unaffected.

Enbridge declined to comment on the mid-month apportionment.

Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese

