Canadian regulator okays Enbridge Line 3, imposes 89 conditions
April 25, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Canadian regulator okays Enbridge Line 3, imposes 89 conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian regulators recommended the federal government approve Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 pipeline replacement project on Monday, but imposed 89 project-specific conditions designed to enhance safety and environmental protection.

Calgary-based Enbridge plans to replace all segments of pipe on the 1,031-mile (1,659km) Line 3 between Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin, by 2019 in what will be the company’s largest-ever project. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

