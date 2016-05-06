FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge requests regulator extend Northern Gateway permit
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Enbridge requests regulator extend Northern Gateway permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc filed a request on Friday with Canada’s national energy regulator for an extension of its Northern Gateway project permit to continue talks with communities in northwest British Columbia.

Canada’s largest pipeline company requested the National Energy Board for a three-year extension to allow the Northern Gateway project the time needed for legal and regulatory certainty, the company said in a statement.

Canadian energy regulators approved the Northern Gateway pipeline, with more than 200 conditions, in 2013.

However, the project, which would take oil sands crude from near Edmonton, Alberta, to a deepwater port at Kitimat on British Columbia’s northern coast, has faced opposition from communities along the route. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.