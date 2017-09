OTTAWA, April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday he would not speculate when asked if he would back Enbridge’s Northern Gateway Pipeline if it had a different route, adding that his thinking on pipelines has not changed.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau added that the Great Bear Rainforest “is no place for a crude pipeline.” (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)