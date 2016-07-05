FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian PM reiterates opposition to Enbridge pipeline route
July 5, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Canadian PM reiterates opposition to Enbridge pipeline route

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, July 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to the route of Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway oil pipeline, a project fiercely opposed by environmentalists and many aboriginal groups.

Trudeau said the Great Bear Rainforest in the west coast province of British Columbia is no place for a crude oil pipeline. The comments come after a Canadian court last month overturned federal approval of the project, sending it back to Trudeau's cabinet to reconsider.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
