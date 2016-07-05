Canadian PM reiterates opposition to Enbridge pipeline route

MONTREAL, July 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to the route of Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway oil pipeline, a project fiercely opposed by environmentalists and many aboriginal groups.

Trudeau said the Great Bear Rainforest in the west coast province of British Columbia is no place for a crude oil pipeline. The comments come after a Canadian court last month overturned federal approval of the project, sending it back to Trudeau's cabinet to reconsider.