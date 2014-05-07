FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge expects power to be restored to Line 4 Wednesday evening
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Enbridge expects power to be restored to Line 4 Wednesday evening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 7 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc estimates power will be restored to its 796,000 barrel per day crude Line 4 later on Wednesday evening, a company spokesman said.

Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the line, which carries heavy crude, continues to be shut down between Regina, Saskatchewan, and Clearbrook, Minnesota, and will be restarted once power is safely restored.

The pipeline shutdown, caused by a power outage after the failure of a SaskPower transmission line, pushed Canadian heavy crude prices lower on Tuesday. On Wednesday Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery extended losses, trading at $19.50 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.