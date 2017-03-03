FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enbridge restricting light oil feeder lines after Line 2a leak
March 3, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 6 months ago

Enbridge restricting light oil feeder lines after Line 2a leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 3 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc is restricting volumes on feeder lines of light crude oil by 10 percent as a result of the shutdown on its Line 2a pipeline, according to a shipper notice seen by Reuters.

The notice said the volume restrictions on Edmonton Light crude started on March 1 and will remain in place until March 7.

Line 2a between Edmonton and Hardisty, Alberta, was shut down on Feb. 17 after a leak caused by unrelated construction activity. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai and Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

