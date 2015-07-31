FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pipeline operator Enbridge's adjusted profit rises 54 pct
July 31, 2015

Pipeline operator Enbridge's adjusted profit rises 54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, posted a 54 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, helped by increased throughput as producers moved more oil by pipes than on rail.

The Calgary-based company’s adjusted earnings rose to C$505 million ($387 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$328 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.3036) (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

