Pipeline operator Enbridge's profit rises as shipments increase

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit, helped by increased throughput as producers moved more oil by pipelines than on rail.

The Calgary-based company’s adjusted earnings rose to C$399 million ($303.4 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$345 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)