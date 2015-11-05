FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pipeline operator Enbridge's profit rises as shipments increase
November 5, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Pipeline operator Enbridge's profit rises as shipments increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc, Canada’s largest pipeline company, reported a 15.7 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit, helped by increased throughput as producers moved more oil by pipelines than on rail.

The Calgary-based company’s adjusted earnings rose to C$399 million ($303.4 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$345 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

