Enbridge posts higher profit as crude shipments increase
February 19, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Enbridge posts higher profit as crude shipments increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc reported a more than fourfold rise in quarterly profit, partly helped by an increase in crude volumes.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$378 million ($274.43 million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$88 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to C$8.91 billion. ($1 = 1.3774 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

